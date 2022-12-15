CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Regional Police Commission met on Wednesday night at the Lawrence Township Municipal building.

Chief Vincent McGinnis presented a proposal to the commission for IT services through Morefield. The commission agreed to take a look at the proposal and discuss it further at next month’s meeting.

McGinnis also encouraged the commission to think about advertising once again for potential patrol officer positions.

Grant writer Mary Tatum reported that she is waiting to hear from the Municipal Assistance Program as far as further grants are concerned.

She did say that the quicker the regionalization can happen the better since it looks better when going after grants.

In other business, the commission:

approved to open a new bank account under the Clearfield Regional Police Department since the commission has obtained its own EIN number.

approved to purchase a laptop and QuickBooks for the Clearfield Regional Police Department’s financial secretary to utilize.

The next Clearfield Regional Police Commission meeting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 5 p.m.