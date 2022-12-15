CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Choral Society, formerly known as the Clearfield Community Chorus, is becoming one of central Pennsylvania’s leading community choirs.

The 40-plus voice mixed choir brings in community members of all ages, experiences and professions, and unites them through the transcendent power of choral singing.

The choir has been rehearsing for weeks in order to present its annual winter concert this Sunday, Dec. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church, located at 119 N. Second St., in downtown Clearfield.

Clearfield Choral Society, accompanied by a professional orchestra, will perform Vivaldi’s Gloria in D Major.

To further showcase the talents of the orchestral and vocal musicians, they will accompany the piece with works by great historical composers Gustav Holst and Felix Mendelssohn, while also showcasing the craftsmanship of contemporary composers Bob Chilcott, and a Choral Society favorite, Dan Forrest.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased online at www.ClearfieldChoralSociety.org or at the church one hour before the concert.

This program is under the direction of Jacob Mandell, assisted by Catherine Mandell. Mason Strouse serves as the choir’s manager. Sandy Buhler serves as the rehearsal pianist.