JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Significant icing is expected with snow accumulation of up to two inches.ExploreJeffersonPA.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:05 a.m. on Wednesday, December […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/weather-alert-ice-storm-warning-issued-for-jefferson-county-significant-icing-expected/