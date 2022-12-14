A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. Updated: 8:52 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 TWO-HOUR DELAY Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District Brookville Head Start 1 Brookville Head Start 2 Butler Area School District Clarion Area School District Clarion County […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/school-closings-and-delays-for-thursday-december-15-2022/