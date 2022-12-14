Philipsburg- The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau (HVAB) and Visit Clearfield County will celebrate the opening of the Moshannon Valley Heritage Center with a ribbon cutting and open house at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at 22 N. Front St. in downtown Philipsburg.

In addition to representatives of the respective organizations, county commissioners from both counties and other dignitaries will attend the event for the new center – both a learning destination and a launching pad for finding adventure in Centre and Clearfield counties.

“The heritage center will serve two purposes,” said HVAB President and CEO Fritz Smith. “It will be an ode to local history, and a visitor center. Visitors will be able to learn more about the rich heritage of both Happy Valley and Clearfield County with artifacts, video and interactive historical installations. They will also find information about the best food, events, outdoor adventure and fun in the area.”

Visit Clearfield County Executive Director Susan Swales-Vitullo said the heritage center is strategically located in Philipsburg’s revitalized downtown, located near the Rowland Theater, Shindig Alley, the Dead Canary Brewing Company, and other shops and eateries.

“Its convenient location on the border of Clearfield and Centre counties makes it a gateway to exploring both counties, amplifying the energy and positive momentum in each region,” she said.

In addition to serving as an ideal starting point for exploring both counties, Philipsburg itself is a destination for visitors — a bustling town with a wild backyard, bordered by state game lands and state parks. The town, which has branded itself as “Wilderness City, USA,” celebrates its own heritage and close-knit community with an annual Heritage Days each July.

The Moshannon Valley Heritage Center is open Thursday-Sunday, with more hours added in the future.

The open house is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.