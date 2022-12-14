Lawrence Township
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred Dec. 13 along the Clearfield – Shawville Highway in Lawrence Township. According to a department-issued news release, information was received regarding a female driver who was suspected of driving under the influence. Her vehicle was located in the Burger King parking lot. She told police she’d just finished the Boston Marathon and was traveling home. She said she stopped at Walmart where she started huffing Freon from vehicles parked there and subsequently parked at Burger King for fresh air. Upon investigation, it was determined the female was under the influence of a controlled substance; charges were filed through the district court.