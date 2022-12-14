CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man previously convicted of drug offenses is charged again for possessing a half-ounce of methamphetamine.

Tad Joseph Polites, 37, is charged with felony manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felony criminal use of communication facility, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday during centralized court. He is being held in the county jail on $50,000 bail.

The charges stem from a traffic stop in Olanta on Nov. 21.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were sitting at the Glen Richey Fire Hall when they spotted a vehicle traveling toward Olanta.

The driver’s side headlight was only providing minimal light and it sounded like the car had a faulty exhaust system. Officers followed the vehicle and pulled it over.

The driver was unable to locate his insurance card. His story about where they were going also made no sense, police said.

The front-seat passenger was identified as “Danny Polites” but the officer suspected he was Tad Polites, reportedly a known drug dealer. When the officer mentioned this, Polites said that “Tad was still located in jail.”

The driver was unable to give the correct name for the female backseat passenger.

Police noted that none of their stories added up.

A check on the individuals revealed that Danny Polites had 20 warrants.

After this, Polites revealed he was actually Tad, who had a warrant from state parole. He was taken into custody.

Under his seat, police found a pipe and a bag with a half-ounce of methamphetamine.

In an interview with police, Polites reportedly admitted to owning the methamphetamine found under his seat. He stated that he had been thrown out of the halfway house, Tomorrow’s Hope, because he was accused of selling drugs.

Polites agreed to a search of his phone where officers found numerous messages regarding sales of Subutex, heroin and crystal methamphetamine including a proposed sale to the female passenger, according to the criminal complaint.

He reportedly admitted he had just purchased the crystal meth and was trying to sell it.

In February of 2020, Polites was sentenced to 21 months in state prison for selling drugs out of a local hotel room in Clearfield, according to a previous article.