Clearfield- Burns & Burns Insurance has earned the distinction of being a Progressive Silver Platinum Agency.

According to a Progressive marketing representative, only 11,000 agencies appointed with Progressive can sell their home insurance product. Only 6,000 of those agencies are Platinum level. Finally, only 761 of those insurance agencies are at the Silver Platinum level- now including Burns & Burns.

The agency is excited to continue working with Progressive to give our clients quality insurance coverage at affordable rates. Please give your local Burns & Burns Insurance office a call to learn more or get a free quote!

Burns & Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with 9 branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren.

The full-service agency celebrated their 80th anniversary in business in 2019. Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, bonds, benefits, pets, events, weddings and more.

With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for your insurance needs. Visit their Facebook page or website for more information.