Story by Hank Wilson

PHILIPSBURG — Fresh off their dominate win against AA powerhouse Brookville, the Clearfield Bison wrestling team continued to roll with a 47-17 victory over the host Philipsburg Osceola Mounties. The Bison won eight bouts, earning bonus points in all but one, and also received a forfeit in a battle of young teams.

Clearfield’s Brady Collins (5-1) started the dual meet at 145 with seven takedowns and two sets of near fall points to earn a major decision, 20-6, over Ian Phillips.

Patrick Knepp (2-3) increased the Bison lead to 10-0 with a third period fall over Dylan Koptchak at 152.

At 160, Mountie Marcus Gable put the hosts on the board with a 10-3 decision over Ty Aveni (2-3.)

Carter Freeland (5-2) wasted little time at 172, decking Jake Bainey in 23 seconds to increase the Bison lead to 16-3.

Philipsburg edge a little closer when Matt Rowles shut out Hunter Ressler, 8-0, at 189.

The Bison then went on a six bout winning streak to put the dual meet out of reach.

Eric Myers rode Dom Davis hard for most of the last two periods

Carter Chamberlain (6-1) flattened Andrew Hensel in 1:16 at 215, then teammate Eric Myers (2-3) earned a hard fought 3-0 decision over Dom Davis at 285.

Turning the corner at 107, freshman Cash Diehl (6-2) earned his first career dual meet victory on the mat with a first period fall in 1:26 over Ace Foster.

Fellow freshman Bryndin Chamberlain (4-2) received a forfeit at 114.

At 121, Bison Evan Davis (5-2) registered five takedowns and a reversal for a 12-4 major decision over Sam McDonald.

Clearfield’s Colton Ryan (2-3) concluded the Bison scoring with a fall over Isaiah Smeal in 4:39 at 127 to set the team score at 47-7.

Evan Davis controls Sam McDonald at 121

The Mounties won the final two bouts of the evening with Ben Gutskey defeating Adam Rougeux (2-3) by major decision at 133 and Nate Fleck pinning Colton Bumbarger (0-3) at 139.

Clearfield, now 2-0, will be back in action Friday night as they host the DuBois Beavers at Arthur J Weiss Gymnasium.

CLFD PO

145 Brady Collins, C, major decision Ian Phillips, PO, 20-6 4 0

152 Patrick Knepp, C, won by fall Dylan Koptchak, PO, 5:00 10 0

160 Marcus Gable, PO, decision Ty Aveni, C, 10-3 10 3

172 Carter Freeland, C, won by fall Jake Bainey, PO, :23 16 3

189 Matt Rowles, PO, major decision Hunter Ressler, C, 8-0 16 7

215 Carter Chamberlain, C, won by fall Andrew Hensal, PO, 1:16 22 7

285 Eric Myers, C, decision Dom Davis, PO, 3-0 25 7

107 Cash Diehl, C, won by fall Ace Foster, PO, 1:26 31 7

114 Bryndin Chamberlain, C, won by forfeit 37 7

121 Evan Davis, C, major decision Sam McDonald, PO, 12-4 41 7

127 Colton Ryan, C, won by fall Isaiah Smeal, PO, 4:39 47 7

133 Ben Gutskey, PO, major decision Adam Rougeux, C, 12-4 47 11

139 Nate Fleck, PO, won by fall Colton Bumbarger, C, 1:59 47 17