ALEXANDRIA — The Golden Tide wrestling team made the trek to Alexandria on Tuesday night to finally open the dual meet season against the host Green Hornets.
A successful start it was, as the Tide won seven of eight contested bouts and picked up five falls to come away with the easy 48-6 road victory.
Only two bouts didn’t end in a fall and Curwensville picked up regular decisions in both of those bouts.
The match started at 160 where Logan Aughenbaugh (4-0) continued his strong start to the season with a first period fall to put the visitors up 6-0.
At 172 and 189 Jarrett Anderson (1-2) and Chase Irwin (4-1) picked up wins to stretch the lead to 12-0.
There was n match at 215, but Trenton Guiher (5-1) moved up to 285 and earned another first period fall for the Tide making the margin 18-0 when the match turned to the lightweights.
It was more of the same there as Austin Gilliland (3-2) at 107 picked up the Tide’s first of two forfeits to make it 24-0.
There were no bouts at 114 nor 121, but Damian Brady (3-2) kept the Tide rolling at 127 with the Tide’s third first period fall.
Juniata Valley’s Lucas Dick earned the only points for the hosts with a pin at 133.
Ryder Kuklinskie (3-1) and Nik Fegert (3-1) got the fourth and fifth falls for the Tide at 139 and 145.
At 152, Alex Murawski (5-2) closed out the 48-6 rout with the Tide’s second forfeit.
The Tide (1-0) will be on the road on Thursday night when they head to Morrisdale to face the West Branch Warriors, weather permiting.
|Weight
|Summary
|JVH
|CAH
|160
|Logan Aughenbaugh (Curwensville) over Vincent Hoover (Juniata Valley) (Fall 1:49)
|0
|6
|172
|Jarett Anderson (Curwensville) over Kade Entriken (Juniata Valley) (Dec 7-4)
|0
|9
|189
|Chase Irwin (Curwensville) over Zack Dick (Juniata Valley) (Dec 6-0)
|0
|12
|215
|NO MATCH
|0
|12
|285
|Trenton Guiher (Curwensville) over Tim Keller (Juniata Valley) (Fall 1:15)
|0
|18
|107
|Austin Gilliland (Curwensville) FORFEIT
|0
|24
|114
|NO MATCH
|0
|24
|121
|NO MATCH
|0
|24
|127
|Damian Brady (Curwensville) over Chase Bishop (Juniata Valley Hs) (Fall 1:09)
|0
|30
|133
|Lucas Dick (Juniata Valley) over Zeke Mayhew (Curwensville) (Fall 3:38)
|6
|30
|139
|Ryder Kuklinskie (Curwensville) over Chris Gibson (Juniata Valley) (Fall 5:09)
|6
|36
|145
|Nik Fegert (Curwensville) over Julian McMahon (Juniata Valley) (Fall 0:59)
|6
|42
|152
|Alex Murawski (Curwensville) FORFEIT
|6
|48