ALEXANDRIA — The Golden Tide wrestling team made the trek to Alexandria on Tuesday night to finally open the dual meet season against the host Green Hornets.

A successful start it was, as the Tide won seven of eight contested bouts and picked up five falls to come away with the easy 48-6 road victory.

Only two bouts didn’t end in a fall and Curwensville picked up regular decisions in both of those bouts.

The match started at 160 where Logan Aughenbaugh (4-0) continued his strong start to the season with a first period fall to put the visitors up 6-0.

At 172 and 189 Jarrett Anderson (1-2) and Chase Irwin (4-1) picked up wins to stretch the lead to 12-0.

There was n match at 215, but Trenton Guiher (5-1) moved up to 285 and earned another first period fall for the Tide making the margin 18-0 when the match turned to the lightweights.

It was more of the same there as Austin Gilliland (3-2) at 107 picked up the Tide’s first of two forfeits to make it 24-0.

There were no bouts at 114 nor 121, but Damian Brady (3-2) kept the Tide rolling at 127 with the Tide’s third first period fall.

Juniata Valley’s Lucas Dick earned the only points for the hosts with a pin at 133.

Ryder Kuklinskie (3-1) and Nik Fegert (3-1) got the fourth and fifth falls for the Tide at 139 and 145.

At 152, Alex Murawski (5-2) closed out the 48-6 rout with the Tide’s second forfeit.

The Tide (1-0) will be on the road on Thursday night when they head to Morrisdale to face the West Branch Warriors, weather permiting.