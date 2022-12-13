DuBois- Joint replacement is one of the most commonly performed elective surgical procedures in the United States. For the past two years, the highly skilled orthopedic surgeons at Penn Highlands Healthcare have been performing robotic-assisted hip and knee replacement surgery with outstanding results. In fact, as of this fall, they have performed more than 500 joint replacement surgeries using this innovative technology at Penn Highlands DuBois, Penn Highlands Clearfield and Penn Highlands Elk.

Penn Highlands Healthcare was the first health system in Northwestern/Central Pennsylvania to offer the Mako SmartRobotic™ surgery for partial and total knee as well as hip replacement surgery.

“We want the most advanced technology, the safest surgical procedures and the fastest, most painless recovery possible for our patients,” explained Matthew A. Varacallo, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon who serves as Director of Orthopedic Robotic Surgery at Penn Highlands Healthcare. “Patients who receive robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery have fewer complications; less pain, scarring and blood loss; and they can return to their normal daily activities faster,” he added.

Creating a Precision Surgical Plan

The Mako robot uses 3D CT-based planning software that enables Penn Highlands orthopedic surgeons to know more, and cut less. The surgeons use the CT-scan to create a virtual model of the joint and develop an advanced surgical plan that is customized to the patient’s unique anatomy.

“Using the Mako robotic arm, Penn Highlands orthopedic surgeons can target and plan our surgical maneuvers before even making the first incision, which ultimately enables us to replace the hip or knee joint with unsurpassed precision,” said Mark A. Nartatez, DO, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with Penn Highlands Orthopedics and Sports Medicine who uses the robot when performing joint replacement surgery.

The Surgery of the Future Today

In the operating room, the specially trained Penn Highlands orthopedic surgeons guide the Mako robotic arm to position the implant in the joint. The robot does not perform surgery, make decisions on its own or move without the surgeon’s guidance.

“We know the decision to have joint replacement surgery is often a difficult one for patients to make. After performing more than 500 robotic-assisted joint replacement surgeries at three of the hospitals in our health system, Penn Highlands orthopedic surgeons are confident that people in the Northwestern/Central Pennsylvania region can choose to have their hips and knees replaced and be back on their feet with confidence,” added Dr. Varacallo.

For more information about robotic-assisted hip and knee replacement surgery at Penn Highlands, visit www.phhealthcare.org/mako.