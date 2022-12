Irvona- The Glendale Sportsmen’s Club and VFW Richard L. Beers Post #7043 will host a coyote hunt February 17-19, 2023.

You must be a 2023 club member to participate. Registration fee is $12, heaviest female $5.

There will be cash prizes for heaviest overall and heaviest female.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/GlendaleSportsmensClub