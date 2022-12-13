SOUTH FAYETTE — The Clearfield junior high wrestling team competed at the 10th Annual Joe Iagnemma Tournament at South Fayette High school over the weekend finishing fifth out of 35 teams.

Leading the way for the Bison were tournament champions Matthew Rowles (87 pounds) and Ryan Ludwig (170).

Place winners were Bo Aveni, (94, 2nd place), Connor Peacock (101, 6th place) and Brayden Wills (155, 4th place).

The team also had team point contributions from David Magnuson, Trotman Scaife, Owen Lykens, Liam Alger and Matthew Peace.