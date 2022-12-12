The holidays are upon us and there is plenty happening throughout the month of December. Here is a list of what we have found.

Readers can also visit our Holiday Guide for a growing list of festivities that is updated daily. Happy Holidays from your friends at GANT!

Dec. 13 Santa Visit, Santa House Shaw Park, Clearfield 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 16 The Nutcracker Ballet, CAST 7 p.m.

Dec. 17 Santa Visit, Santa House Shaw Park, Clearfield 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 17 DuBois Vocal Arts Ensemble presents “Joyous Christmas,” Reitz Theater 7 p.m.

Dec. 17 The Nutcracker Ballet, CAST 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Dec. 18 The Nutcracker Ballet, CAST 1 p.m.

Dec. 18 Vivaldi “Gloria” with Classic Holiday and New Favorite Choral Works, Clearfield Presbyterian Church 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 18 Pelton Photography Santa Experience, Clearfield 2 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Dec. 18 Santa Visit, Santa House Shaw Park, Clearfield Noon – 2 p.m.

Dec. 18 Christmas Horse Parade, Main St. in Grampian 1 p.m.

Dec. 19 Santa Visit, Santa House Shaw Park, Clearfield 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 21 Santa Visit, Santa House Shaw Park, Clearfield 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Dec. 22 Photo Op with Santa, Trinity UM Church, Clearfield- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Outdoor Church Service, Trinity UM Church, Clearfield 5 p.m.

Dec. 24 Trinity UM Church Traditional Candlelight Service, Clearfield- 7 p.m.

Dec. 25 Trinity UM Church Christmas Service- 10 a.m.