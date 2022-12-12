CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – You may have seen an odd-looking concrete mixer truck throughout your travels in Western Pennsylvania and thought – “Well, they put that mixer drum on backwards.” It was likely a DuBrook concrete mixer truck and that’s exactly how they are supposed to be! Believe it or not, the front load and discharge mixer truck has been […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-dubrook-m-b-redi-mix-explains-the-benefits-of-using-front-load-discharge-mixer-trucks/