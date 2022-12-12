Clearfield- The Clearfield County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 60 year old Ralph Clayton Best.

Best is described as a white male, 5’ 11” and approximately 220 lbs. with white hair and hazel eyes.

Best is wanted by the Sheriff’s office for failing to appear at sentencing court on July 27, 2022 on the charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

Best is always wanted for failure to appear at jury selection on August 11, 2022 and on charges of simple assault.

The Sheriff’s office ask that the public do not approach Best and if seen to contact their office at 814-765-2641 or Clearfield County Control at 814-765-1533.