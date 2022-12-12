Williamsport- Representatives from Penn State DuBois and the DuBois community recently made a trip to the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, Pa. to tour the campus and discuss potential collaborations.

DuBOIS, Pa. – Members of Penn State DuBois and the DuBois community recently made the journey to the Pennsylvania College of Technology (PCT), a Penn State affiliate in Williamsport, Pa. to tour the campus and discuss potential collaborations.

After meeting several weeks ago at a Penn State event, Dr. Jungwoo Ryoo, chancellor and chief academic officer of Penn State DuBois, and Dr. Michael J. Reed, President of the Pennsylvania College of Technology, the duo decided to get together to discuss potential collaborations between the two campuses and local industry. “Dr. Reed and his staff were very welcoming and kind,” said Ryoo. “We thoroughly enjoyed our visit and appreciate their hospitality.”

Joining Ryoo was John Brennan, director of continuing and community education, Brad Lashinsky, program director, North Central PA LaunchBox powered by Penn State DuBois, and Alex Gasbarre, chief executive officer of Gasbarre Products, based in DuBois.

Brennan, Reed, Ryoo, Gasbarre and Lashinsky gather in the administrative building at PCT.

While receiving a tour of the campus, the group discussed the common goals that Penn State DuBois and PCT have, how they plan to achieve them, and exploring the opportunities where collaboration could be possible.

“ Our goal was to explore opportunities for future collaboration especially in the area of workforce development,” Ryoo said. “Manufacturing is our focus at the moment.”

While collaboration is in the early stages, progress and discussions continue for future endeavors.