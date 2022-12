Linda L. Nelson, 76, of Clearfield, passed away on Friday December 9, 2022 at Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born January 25, 1946 to James and Cora (Howe) Smith in Philipsburg. Linda enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her family, playing cross word puzzles and word searches. She loved her animals, her friends and her relatives. She is […]

