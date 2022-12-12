PHILIPSBURG — Having to wait a while before getting back on the hardwood is difficult for any team, but it also allows time to refine the game, and improve on any struggles. The Curwensville Lady Tide, having lost their season-opener on Monday, were eager to be back on the court after seeing the improvement from the start of that game against the Lady Bison of Clearfield to the end. To do so, they had to wait until Friday as they were one of four teams participating in the Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament, taking place at the Philipsburg-Osceola High School. The opening opposition, the Harmony Owls.

In comparison, the second game of the year was a lot different than the first, as the team played hard, more cohesive, and with intensity. For the Lady Tide, it still was not enough as the Lady Owls would out-score the opposition in two quarters, handing Curwensville a 44-39 loss.

Even with the loss, the improvement was clear.

After going down by four in the first quarter, Curwensville began picking away at the lead and would at certain points take the lead. Curwensville would outscore Harmony in the quarter, 11-10, only going into the locker room down by three.

Neither team held an advantage in the third, both scoring 10 points each, but Harmony was able to pull away just enough in the final quarter to secure the victory.

Harmony was fueled by a 21-point effort by Jaylee Beck, while also getting an additional 12 from Sydney Winnings. For Curwensville, Karleigh Freyer managed to bucket 14 points, but they also struggled at the foul line. The Lady Tide only shot 2-for-8 at the charity stripe, while the Owls went 5-for-8.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Curwensville 6 11 10 12 – 39

Harmony 10 10 10 14 – 44

Curwensville – 39

Skylar Pentz 4 0-0 8, Addison Butler 4 0-2 9, Karleigh Freyer 6 2-6 14, Janelle Passmore 1 0-0 2, Brooklynn Price 3 0-0 6, Natalie Wishchuck 0 0-0 0, Jovee Elensky 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 18 2-8 39.

Harmony – 44

Sydney Winnings 5 0-0 12, Mariah Brothers 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Passmore 1 0-0 2, Jaylee Beck 8 5-8 21, Jessalyn Schneider 2 0-0 4, Jayden Fry 2 0-0 5. TOTALS 18 5-8 44.

With the loss, the Tide would have the early tip-off on Saturday in the consolation game of the tournament. The opponent, a familiar opponent, in the Lady Damsels of Moshannon Valley. In the early going, the two foes would keep the game interesting, and close. The lead would swap a couple times. But, the second half for Curwensville ended up being a disaster. The game got completely away from the Lady Tide, as they fell 47-27 in a game that they looked like could be won.

After a back and forth opening quarter, the two squads would do the same in the second. Curwensville held the one-point advantage after one, but would go into the locker room only down by one.

Coming out in the second half, everything was different.

Curwensville struggled with the ball, and only managed a pair of field goals in the final 16 minutes. All Lady Tide points in the second half came from Janelle Passmore, who led the team with 11 points.

On the opposite side, The Lady Damsels were in complete control. Fueled by a pair of deep three’s by Madison McCoy and some strong takes by Riley Wharton, Moshannon Valley pulled away in the final 16 minutes. Both McCoy and Wharton also accounted for 11 points a piece.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Curwensville 12 9 3 3 – 27

Moshannon Valley 11 11 12 13 – 47

Curwensville – 27

Skylar Pentz 2 0-0 4, Jaiden Weber-Herring 1 0-0 3, Addison Butler 0 0-0 0, Karleigh Freyer 4 0-0 9, Janelle Passmore 4 1-2 11, Brooklynn Price 0 0-2 0, Jovee Elensky 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 11 1-4 27.

Moshannon Valley – 47

Sophia Demko 3 1-2 7, Abigail Reifer 0 0-0 0, Tessa Martin 0 1-2 1, Madison McCoy 3 2-2 11, Alexis Clarkson 2 0-0 4, Ella Berg 3 0-0 8, Riley Wharton 4 3-4 11, Brook Milhalko 1 0-0 2, Kendra Lewis 1 1-2 3. TOTALS 17 8-12 47.

If Curwensville (0-3) wants to get their first win on the season, they will not have to wait long as they only have a couple days of rest before being back on the hardwood. They will be on their home court inside Patton Hall on Tuesday evening. In a bit of irony, the Lady Tide will already be looking at evening up the series because the Lady Damsels are the opponent.

Tip-off for round two between Curwensville and Moshannon Valley is slated for 6:30 p.m.