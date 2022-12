Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Pumpkin Bars – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. A great-tasting, homemade treat! Ingredients 1-1/2 cups sugar 1 cup canned pumpkin 1/2 cup orange juice 1/2 cup canola oil 2 eggs 2 teaspoons grated orange peel 2 cups all-purpose flour 2 teaspoons baking powder 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice 1 teaspoon baking soda 1/4 teaspoon […]

