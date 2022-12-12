PSP Clearfield

State police are investigating an incident of fraud in Osceola Borough. The victim attempted to purchase a puppy online in which the actor(s) obtained information from the victim’s Visa gift card and stole $200. If anyone has information regarding this type of incident they are asked to contact PSP Clearfield.

State police investigated a burglary on the Wallaceton-Bigler Hwy. in Bradford Twp. Medications, books and pocket knives were stolen from a residence. The investigation is on-going.

State police investigated a single-vehicle accident on I-80 eastbound at mile marker 132. The driver of a 2011 Lexus RX350 was traveling too fast for snow covered conditions and lost control of the vehicle which traveled across the right lane, struck an embankment and over turned. A passenger sustained suspected minor injuries.

State police investigated a crash on I-80 eastbound at the 111 mile marker. A driver of a 2012 Mazda 3 was traveling too fast for snow conditions and lost control of the vehicle, traveling across the right lane and struck a guide rail twice before coming to a rest. No injuries were reported.