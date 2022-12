Concetta E. “Mary” or “Tenny” Matthews, age 100, of Spruce Street Brockway, PA; died on Thursday December 8, 2022 at Highland View Health Care in Brockway. Born on April 24, 1922 in Brockway, PA; she was the daughter of the late John and Philomena Catalano Landini. On February 15, 1947 she was married to John R. “Jack” Matthews and he […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/concetta-e-mary-or-tenny-matthews/