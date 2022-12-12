BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Jackson Zimmerman was searching for a way to be better on his feet on the wrestling mat. He went to Fargo, N.D., to find it. (Photos courtesy of Molly Zimmerman) Wrestling in one of the biggest freestyle wrestling tournaments in the country, Zimmerman’s goal was to improve his attack. Even though he was injured in his […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/action-jackson-brookville-senior-215-pound-wrestler-zimmerman-works-on-being-better-on-his-feet-attack-during-trip-to-fargo-nd-in-offseason/