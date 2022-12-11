Clearfield- Trinity United Methodist Church is continuing to hold their Trinity Cares Lunch Program every Wednesday from 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM.

Meals are free and everyone is invited.

The fellowship hall is now open for those who want to eat inside and socialize. Take-out meals are also available.

The church is located at 121 S. Second Street in Clearfield.

For more information about the lunch program, visit Trinity’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/trinityclearfield) or call 814-765-9222. Worship times and other news and events can also be found there.