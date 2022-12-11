CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Area United Way Board Member Brenda Terry is shown right, receiving a check from Mid Penn Bank’s Vice President Retail Market Manager, Annette Rice and Vice President Financial Center Manager, Kathy Collins, to make the United Way thermometer rise at the Courthouse square.

“C.A.U.W. reaches out to so many and Mid Penn Bank is proud to help them as they make difference throughout eastern, southern and central Clearfield County with their 23 local member agencies,” Mrs. Collins explained.