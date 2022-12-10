“This Week’s Good News” is a weekly round-up of a few “feel good” stories that GANT News has shared with its readers. Area groups, organizations, churches and readers are encouraged to share their stories for publication consideration. Submissions can be made via e-mail at news@gantnews.com.

Feeling Blessed: Students Receive Generous Donation for the Free Christmas Dinner at Clearfield Presbyterian Church

Photo Slideshow: Christmas Tree Lighting

Sheetz For the Kidz® Begins Campaign to Make Season Brighter for Local Families

Photo Slideshow: The 2022 Clearfield YMCA Christmas Parade

DuBois Vocal Arts Ensemble Invites Everyone to “Joyous Christmas”