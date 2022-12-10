The Brockway Area High School is proud to announce that cheerleaders, Savannah Ross, Samantha Barber, Karissa Fremer, and Trevor Murray, will represent Varsity Spirit, the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition, in the VRBO Citrus Bowl Pre-Game Performance at the Universal Orlando Resort on December 30, 2022 – January 3, 2023.

Cheerleaders who are invited to perform in the VRBO Citrus Bowl Pre-Game Performance are part of a select group of trophy-winning squads and teams and All-Americans identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. Trophy-winning teams and All-Americans are based on superior cheerleading or dance skills as well as leadership skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), National Dance Alliance (NDA), United Spirit Association (USA) or Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE). Brockway High School hosted a UCA Camp at the High School on July 30-31, 2022 where the above-named cheerleaders were selected for this experience.

“We are thrilled that these excellent athletes will have the chance to perform and experience our Special Events in Orlando, FL,” said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. “We are honored to provide them a one-of-a-kind opportunity, where they will meet and connect with cheerleaders, dancers and mascots from across the country, and create memorable experiences at the Universal Orlando Resort parks.”

Brockway Cheerleaders will perform with the Varsity Spirit Trophy Winners and All-Americans in a one-of-a-kind pre-game performance. Besides enjoying a sunny trip to Orlando, athletes will have the opportunity to meet cheerleaders, dancers, and mascots from across the nation and enjoy a memorable holiday season at the Universal Orlando Resort parks.

Our athletes are excited for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and want to thank all the local establishments and community members that have contributed to this venture.

Varsity Spirit is celebrating more than 30 years of honoring camp standouts. For more information, visit VRBO Citrus Bowl.

