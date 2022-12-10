RIDGWAY- Daniel B. De Vito, Esq. was ceremonially admitted to the bar of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the Main Courtroom of the Elk County Courthouse on Friday afternoon. Attended by friends and family, the Oath of Admission was administered by the Honorable Shawn T. McMahon, President Judge of Elk and Cameron Counties in the presence of the Honorable Richard A. Masson, Senior Judge, members of the Elk, Erie, and Jefferson County Bar Associations, and elected row officers and Court staff.

Mr. De Vito received his law degree from the University of Akron School of Law, where he was an honors fellow. While at Akron Law, he focused his research and writing requirement on international negotiations related to Pennsylvania coal and natural gas exports. During and after law school he provided law clerk services to a large healthcare provider and multiple attorneys, most notably at a law firm focused on medical malpractice and commercial litigation. He is a firm believer in the American system of justice and our common law system.

Mr. De Vito has most recently served as the law clerk for the Court of Common Pleas of the 59th Judicial District (Elk and Cameron Counties), working daily with the President Judge and Senior Judges from across the region and gaining “deep insight into the legal reasoning behind Court decisions.” Mr. De Vito intends to begin the practice of law locally in January after the expiration of his term as law clerk. He plans to focus his practice primarily on civil litigation matters, but will make himself available for other matters as needed in consideration of the declining number of local attorneys and “out of duty to the law and society.”

Mr. De Vito was raised in Northeastern Pennsylvania and now resides in Ridgway. He moved to Elk County after meeting Weedville native Brittany E. Bricen while both were residing in Allegheny County. Mr. De Vito looks forward to both providing sound legal counsel to his clients and zealously advocating for their interests in courts of law.