BROOKVILLE, PA – For the first time ever, Brookville Area High School is teaming up with Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce and inviting the public to come experience the Wheelers & Dealers event on Thursday, December 22nd from 11:30am-2:00pm.



Economics teacher, Nancee Miles, leads the event each year with seniors producing a product, then they must market and “sell” their product. Third and fourth graders are the customers; they earn play money from their teachers, giving them a chance to get Christmas gifts for their families.

The event was created nearly two decades ago by former Econ teacher, Bill Kutz, teaching the students important business principles and managing money.



Please join us on Thursday, December 22nd at 11:30am in the Auxiliary Gym. Free to attend. You will be able to purchase play money at the door to vote for your favorite products.

All proceeds benefit Class of 2023. For more information, visit BrookvilleChamber.com.