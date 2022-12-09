Lawrence Twp.

Police responded to a report of a theft at Cumberland Truck Parts. It was discovered that multiple catalytic converters were stolen from company vans. Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact the Lawrence Twp. Police Department.

PSP Clearfield

State police investigated an incident of indecent assault and harassment at the Moshannon Valley Processing Center. One detainee would not stop touching another and the detained that was being touched punched the other detainee in the face.

State police investigated a burglary on Shawville Hwy.- Millstone Rd. in Bradford Twp. Unknown person(s) entered a shed and garage and removed a yellow Firman generator from the property.

State police investigated an incident of indecent assault at SCI Houtzdale between two inmates.

State police arrested Curtis Milligan, 21, of Butler who was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamines.