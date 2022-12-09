CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield woman is facing a felony insurance fraud charge for lying about when a car accident happened.

Janessa L. Starr, 29, was charged by agents of the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General after an investigation revealed that her car accident actually occurred prior to her obtaining insurance.

She is charged with felony false/fraud insurance claim and misdemeanor theft by deception.

She waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court, sending the case on to the court of common pleas.

She is free on $25,000, unsecured bail.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Starr was in a vehicle accident on Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:52 p.m. in Houtzdale.

On Nov. 25, 2021, she obtained insurance and afterwards filed a claim on Dec. 8, 2021, claiming the accident happened on Nov. 29, 2021.

The insurance company determined the cost to repair her vehicle would be approximately $2,254 to replace the airbags and headliner. After her claim was denied, she paid $500 to repair the bumper and radiator.

Her policy had a $1,000 deductible so the attempted theft was $1,754, according to the complaint.

Police records and a witness who is an Emergency Medical Tech with the Houtzdale-Ramey Ambulance Service verified the actual date of the accident as Nov. 7, 2021.

In an interview with investigators, she reportedly admitted to not having car insurance on Nov. 7, 2021, purchasing a policy later and reporting the wrong accident date.