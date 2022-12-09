BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Brookville Area School District will be hosting a community awareness night on December 13. The event is set for Tuesday, December 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It will be held in the BAHS auditorium located at 96 Jenks Street, in Brookville. The presentation is one “that every parent needs to hear.” What You […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/brookville-community-awareness-night-to-focus-on-potentially-fatal-tik-tok-challenges-vaping-more/