HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of audits of 36 municipal and police pension plans in Allegheny, Berks, Butler, Chester, Centre, Clearfield, Erie, Fayette, Greene, Lancaster, Northampton, Westmoreland and York counties.

“Our audits make sure state pension aid is used as required by law, which helps to reduce financial burdens on local taxpayers,” DeFoor said.

State aid for municipal pension plans is generated by a 2 percent tax on fire and casualty insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2021, the Department of the Auditor General distributed a total of $317 million in aid to 1,492 municipalities and regional departments to support pension plans covering police officers, paid firefighters and non-uniformed employees.

The department is required by law to audit municipal pension plans and volunteer fire relief associations that receive state aid from the department; liquid fuels tax usage by municipalities; various county offices and numerous other state government entities.

Explanations of findings are found in the full audit reports linked here:

Clearfield County

Bradford Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Woodward Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan