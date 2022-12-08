HYDE — Still feeling confident after getting the win this past Friday, the Clearfield Lady Bison were ready to take to the hardwood on their home court for the first time this season. The Bison Gymnasium was ready to welcome the reigning District 9 runner-up in a big way, while the opposing St. Marys Lady Dutch were ready to play spoiler.

Instead of playing spoiler, the Lady Bison were struggling to get any momentum. Head coach Missy Helsel watched in angst as her team committed turnover after turnover, and the Lady Dutch took advantage of nearly every opportunity, handing Clearfield a 58-35 loss.

St. Marys did not waste any time as they quickly pulled out to an 18-8 lead after the first quarter, and never let off the accelerator. By halftime, they doubled up the Lady Bison, 34-17.

In the first quarter alone, five different Lady Dutch were able to put up points. By game’s end, four different players were in double figures.

Led by Izzy Catalone, who had a game-high 14 points, she was backed up by Majra Caskey, who put up 12 points, plus Olivia Eckels and Jayssa Snelick who each added 10 a piece.

Clearfield, on the other hand, struggled to get anything going their way as turnovers kept them from having any opportunity to get points on the board. Cayleigh Walker led the Lady Bison with 12 points, while Riley Ryen, who missed the last game against Curwensville, added in another eight.

Neither team had many opportunities at the foul line, as the two squads were a combined 6-for-10 at the charity stripe, with Clearfield being a perfect 4-for-4, all coming from Walker.

Helsel admitted that her team has some work to do, but there is little time to do any correcting. Clearfield (2-2) is back on their home court on Friday night for another District 9 showdown against Punxsutawney. Junior varsity is slated to tip off at 6 p.m. with the varsity to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTER

St. Mary’s 18 16 12 12 – 58

Clearfield 8 9 10 8 – 35

St. Mary’s – 58

Alexa Schneider 2 0-0 4, Molly Hanslovan 2 0-2 4, Rosa DePrater 1 0-0 2, Izzy Catalone 7 0-0 14, Olivia Eckels 4 2-2 10, Jayssa Snelick 5 0-2 10, Majra Caskey 6 0-0 12, Raechel Brown 1 0-0 2. TOTALS 28 2-6 58.

Clearfield – 35

Hannah Glunt 2 0-0 6, Alayna Winters 1 0-0 2, Cayleigh Walker 4 4-4 12, Riley Ryen 3 0-0 8, Mia Helsel 3 0-0 7, Jaylee Gill 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 14 4-4 35.