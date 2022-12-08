Clearfield- The Clearfield Revitalization Corporation, in partnership with the Downtown Lighting Fund, is pleased to announce the schedule of visiting dates for Santa this year. Santa and Mrs. Claus will welcome children to the Shaw Park Santa house on:

Saturday, December 10th from 6:00pm-8:00pm

Sunday, December 11th from 12:00pm-2:00pm

Tuesday, December 13th from 6:00pm-8:00pm

Saturday, December 17th from 6:00pm-8:00pm

Sunday, December 18th from 12:00pm-2:00pm

Monday, December 19th from 6:00pm-8:00pm

Wednesday, December 21st from 6:00pm-8:00pm

These hours and other holiday events can also be found on GANT’s Holiday Guide.