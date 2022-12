Michael W. Shaw, 81, passed away December 7, 2022, peacefully at home with his Wife, Son, Daughter and loving dog, ‘Weiners’ at his side. Mike was preceded in death by his Parents W. Raymond Shaw and Thelma Faustina (Campbell) Shaw and sister Phyllis Serrian. Mike was born in Queens, NY on July 11, 1941. After graduating from PAHS in 1959, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/michael-w-shaw/