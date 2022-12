John Joseph Mack born October 8, 1935, passed away on December 4, 2022. He was born in Rossiter, PA to Giovanni DiMeco (aka John Mack) and Evelyn DiMeco (Caretti) (aka Evelyn Mack). He was the youngest of six, the only boy, and he helped to raise thousands of chickens at the family farm on Johnsonburg Rd, resulting in his nickname, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/john-joseph-mack/