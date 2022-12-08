Clearfield Borough

Police are investigating an attempted theft of a package along S. 4th St. Police report that a male with a gray beard and brown coat was observed attempting to open a delivered package. When confronted the male fled.

Police assisted Probation with a male along Arnold Ave who was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Officers are investigating an alleged use of a stolen debit card.

Police arrested a male along Nichols St. after he was found passed out inside an establishment. The male was found to be intoxicated and had an arrest warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Police arrested a male along Turnpike Ave. after he was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The male was also found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.