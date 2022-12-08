Author: Gavin Fish

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh stated that no foul play is suspected in the death of 14-year-old Clarion Area High School student Paige Harrigan.

According to a press release sent to exploreClarion.com on Wednesday afternoon, the office of the District Attorney has been involved in the investigation into the teen’s death “from the beginning,” including being on-scene where Harrigan’s body was discovered.

“The Pennsylvania State Police are conducting a thorough investigation including many interviews, an autopsy, and other chemical tests,” read the release. “The autopsy was recently completed and the results do not support any suspected criminal cause of death.”

The press release notes that the investigation is still open and that it will follow wherever the facts may lead. It cautions citizens to refrain from gossiping about the case.

“As a parent of young children in our community I know there is nothing scarier than a danger to our children,” said the release. “However, rumors and unfounded speculation can be harmful to the family and a community looking to heal from loss.”

Police began asking for the public’s help with information related to Harrigan’s November 24th disappearance on November 29th. Her body was discovered by a known man on Chestnut Ridge Drive around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3.

Clarion Area School District students returned to class on Monday, December 5, reeling from the news that their classmate had died.

“When we got the news, we called our trauma team together and made a game plan so we could make sure that all our kids had services in place,” said Joe Carrico, superintendent for the Clarion Area School District. “We had seven counselors available for our students, our faculty, and staff. We established a safe space for the kids in our guidance office.”

Another Clarion area teen, Aianna Serenity Taylor, went missing the following day, leading residents to speculate that there may be an epidemic of runaways in the county. Taylor, according to a PSP press release, is believed to be in the Spokane, Washington area where she has relatives and friends.

As part of their ongoing investigation, State Police in Clarion are seeking any information about the whereabouts of Paige Harrigan between November 27 and December 3. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.