Clearfield- The new state-of-the-art Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department is now open and treating patients. The $6 million Emergency Department modernization is designed to efficiently meet the healthcare needs of the Greater Clearfield and Moshannon Valley regions. The more than 18,000 patients who visit the hospital’s ED annually will find that the renovation improves safety while it enhances functionality for hospital staff.

“In emergency situations, people in our community do not have to travel far for high-quality healthcare,” said Brad Chapman, President of Penn Highlands Clearfield. “Our newly renovated ED is staffed by highly skilled medical professionals who are using advanced technology.”

The Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department is now located on the first floor of the hospital and is accessed via Turnpike Avenue. In addition, for easier access the ambulance entrance also is now on Turnpike Avenue.

Highlights of the new ED include:

A separate registration area.

A larger treatment area with:

Two triage rooms for more efficient flow.

Two trauma bays.

Eight private exam rooms.

Two behavioral health rooms.

A designated OB/GYN room.

An isolation room for greater safety.

A decontamination room with a separate entrance.

The renovation includes a new Outpatient Registration area adjacent to the main lobby for greater privacy with convenient access to the Outpatient Laboratory Services.

The Turnpike Café and Cottage Gift Shop, which are also part of the renovation, will open soon.

“This is a much anticipated day for this community,” said Mr. Chapman. “When people visit Penn Highlands Clearfield, they will receive care from the medical professionals they know and trust in a new modern environment.”

The Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department renovation project was part of the health system’s $180 million Master Facilities Plan to enhance access to critical services and advanced care for the residents of Pennsylvania. The Plan triggered eight major expansion and renovation projects to modernize, improve and expand upon the services offered to patients at Penn Highlands hospitals in Brookville, Clearfield and DuBois as well as Penn Highlands Pinecrest Manor and the construction of a Community Medical Building in Clarion. The plan also includes construction of a new hospital in State College for which ground was broken this past spring. Other recent projects include a new Community Medical Building in Punxsutawney.

