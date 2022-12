Glenna J. Lockwood, age 82, of the Westville Road Brockway, PA; died on Sunday December 4, 2022 at her residence. Born on January 21, 1940 in Brockway, PA; she was the daughter of the late Clair and Martha Shank Munn. On February 17, 1962 she was married to Gary Lockwood and he survives. Glenna retired in 1994 from Owens/Brockway Glass […]

