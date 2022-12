Gerald “Jerry” Lee Murray, 88, of Falls Creek, PA, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, while a resident of Christ the King Manor in DuBois, PA. Jerry was born on November 28, 1934, to the late Gerald E. and Rosella (DeRolf) Murray in DuBois. He graduated from the DuBois Area High School with the Class of 1953. Jerry worked […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/gerald-jerry-lee-murray/