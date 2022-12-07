PSP Clearfield

State police are investigating at theft from Taco Bell in Philipsburg. It was reported that an individual removed $1460.50 from the safe. The investigation is ongoing.

State police were dispatched for a welfare check on Decatur St. in Decatur Twp. Upon investigation it was determined that a 62 year old male pushed a 30 year old female following a verbal argument. Appropriate charges have been filed.

State police are investigating an incident on criminal mischief in Grampian Borough where an individual damaged a concession stand. The investigation is ongoing.

State police investigated an incident of theft in Cooper Twp. Through the investigation it was determined that Randy Frank, 53, of Morrisdale wrote multiple checks totaling $745.56 to a business that were returned for insufficient funds. Charges have been filed.