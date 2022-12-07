DuBois- DuBois City Council voted to approve future timber sales on property near Christian Ridge Road on Monday night’s meeting.

City Mangager, John “Herm” Suplizio said that the timber prices are currently too low to initiate an immediate sale. The authorization would allow the city to sell the timber if prices increase enough to make the sale worthwhile before council could meet again.

The city is selling approximately 25 benches that will be placed at the top of Liberty Blvd. Members of the public and organizations may purchase a bench for $3,500.

As of Monday night’s meeting, there had been a recent 12 inch water line break near the old Coca-cola plant. The waterline is around twelve feet deep and estimated to be around a century old. As of the meeting water had already been restored to all but one building, which is on Beaver Drive.

Council also discussed going back to holding their meetings on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. They changed their meeting dates so both Sandy Township’s Board of Supervisors and the Council would have their municipal meetings the same night as the Consolidation Joint Board meetings. This has caused issues with council votes on paying bills. The vote will occur on the Council’s reorganizational meeting in January.