Lawrence Twp.- The Lawrence Township Police Department will have a new interim chief.

Last night Chief Doug Clark nominated Sergeant Julie Curry as interim chief until the merger of LTPD and the Clearfield Borough Police Department takes place. The supervisors made a motion to accept Sergeant Curry as interim chief effective December 31. Nicholas Kovalick has been hired as a full time police officer for the township starting December 18. Theo Weaver will also be hired as full time pending a psych evaluation and qualifications being cleared.

Police Chief Doug Clark reported that there were 883 incidents for the month of November ranging from criminal arrests, traffic stops, written warnings, DUIs, drug arrests, accidents and warrants

Members of Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire company presented the Lawrence Township supervisors with two specs for a new rescue truck. The current rescue truck is a 2004. The township supervisors agreed to look over the two specs and will get back to them with an answer soon.

Andrea Reede, a consulting project manager for HNTB out of Harrisburg, addressed the supervisors along with representatives from PennDot about a pending project that will be taking place on River Road. Plans for the project are to replace and raise the current railroad bridge to a height of fourteen feet, 6 inches. The plan is to reuse some of the existing parts of the bridge as well. The project would a possible 5 month construction and be done by the fall of 2024. PennDot and RJ Corman would be the entities funding the construction.

Code Enforcement officer Agatha Lauder requested to obtain quotes for demolition of 1410 and 1414 Daisy Street. A motion was made and carried to obtain the quotes for future demolition of the two blighted properties.

Roadmaster Jim King reported that concerned citizens on Turnpike Avenue would like to see more of a police presence when the school buses are running. There have been reports of drivers being careless with their speed when children are waiting for the school bus. All residents are encouraged to maintain safety when encountering school buses on the roads, especially during inclement weather.

Dave Nelson was reappointed to the Planning Commission.

Bailey Flanagan has been hired as the assistant secretary/treasurer effective December 19 at a rate of $16.50/hr along with $35/meeting.

The supervisors also discussed the pending stone storage building. Supervisor Ruffner proposed purchasing a pre- fabricated building from SteelMaster Buildings. The options presented were a 50 x 100 building for a little over $600,000 and a 60 x 100 for $930,440. A motion was made and carried to purchase the 60 x 100 structure and find a contractor to put it together once it arrives.