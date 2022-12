Carl Frank Carlson, Sr., Cochranton, Greenwood Twp, formerly of New Castle, passed away at his residence with his family by his side on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was 92. He was born in DuBois, PA on April 18, 1930, a son of the late Gust and Ruth (Welchone) Carlson. On December 19, 1958, he married the former Helen Gayle […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/carl-frank-carlson-sr/