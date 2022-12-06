Altoona, Pa. — Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, has announced its annual Sheetz For the Kidz donation campaign that kicked off in December.

Customers can support local families in need of clothes, toys and more this holiday season by making a donation a check-out through donation boxes or adding donations to their purchase at the point of sale.



In 2021, customers raised $2.2 million for children in need through in-store fundraising, the most money the charity has raised through customer donations since it was created in 1992. The donations helped make the holiday season brighter for over 10,000 children within the six states Sheetz operates. To date, the charity has positively impacted more than 150,000 children living in the communities Sheetz serves.



In partnership with Make-A-Wish®, funds raised during the campaign also sponsor wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. The charity sponsors one child per Sheetz operating district, totaling 61 children this year.



Additionally, their partnership with Feeding America® served 1.3 million meals this year through backpack programs, kids cafés, school and mobile pantries, and summer feeding programs.



There are many ways customers can support Sheetz For the Kidz throughout the year:

AmazonSmile or on the Amazon App and select “Sheetz For the Kidz” as the charity of your choice. Amazon will donate .5% of your purchases to the charity. Donate loyalty points through the Sheetz app

Donate online at https://www.sheetzforthekidz.org.

About Sheetz For the Kidz

Sheetz For the Kidz is a non-profit organization, designated as a 501(c)(3) charity, independent of the Sheetz Corporation. The organization was created in 1992 by local store employees wanting to help local children. The mission of the charity is to provide support, hope, joy and happiness to children in need within the communities in which Sheetz operates. To date, the charity has impacted more than 150,000 children living in the communities Sheetz serves.