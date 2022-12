Patricia “Pat” Ann Day, 91, of Reynoldsville, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Brookside Senior Living in Brookville. She was born in Franklin, on May 2, 1931, the oldest of eight children of Wayne Durbin Welton and Evangeline (Wright) Welton. On May 22, 1951, she married the love of her life, George Day, Jr., they enjoyed sixty-three years […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/patricia-pat-ann-day/