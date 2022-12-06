DUBOIS, Pa. – A new state-of-the-art Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department is now open and treating patients. The $6 million Emergency Department modernization is designed to efficiently meet the healthcare needs of the Greater Clearfield and Moshannon Valley regions. The more than 18,000 patients who visit the hospital’s ED annually will find that the renovation improves safety while it enhances […]

