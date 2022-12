Paige Maddison Harrigan, age 14, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly on December 3, 2022. She was REBORN in Clarion, on December 12, 2019 to Michael and Margaret Harrigan. Paige attended Clarion Area High School and was in the 9th grade. Paige is survived by her loving parents: brothers, Elliott Glynn, Phillip Harrigan, and Connor; sisters, Rebecca (Kyle) Zacherl, Jillian Harrigan […]

